US increase visa fees for nonimmigrants effective May 30

The US embassy in Accra on Thursday, May 4, announced that visa fees for nonimmigrants will go up effective May 30.

The release said fees for U.S. nonimmigrant visas will increase in Ghana and across the world.

In the release, it said the fee for B1/B2 visas for business and tourist travel, F visas for international students, J exchange visitor visas, and other visa classes not requiring a petition will increase to US$185 (from US$160).

“For petition-based nonimmigrant categories (H, L, O, P, Q, and R), the fee will increase to US$205 (from US$190). This fee increase is established by the Department of State in Washington, D.C., and will take effect equally at all U.S. Embassies and Consulates around the world.

“Fees are increasing for new visa applications as of May 30, 2023 only. Applicants who pay the visa fee before May 30, 2023, and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day payment is made are not affected by this change. There is no requirement for the interview to actually occur during that 365-day period, applicants must just take the step of scheduling an appointment within 365 days,” parts of the release explained.

According to the release, all visa fee payments made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days from the date a receipt is issued for payment of the fee.

Applicants must schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application within 365 days of paying the visa fee.

Applicants are to note that there is no requirement for the interview to occur during that 365-day period.

“The Department of State’s consular operations are funded by fees collected for the consular services it provides. Nonimmigrant visa fees are set based on the actual cost of providing these services, as determined after conducting a study of the cost of these services. Nonimmigrant visa fee increases are based strictly on the results of this cost-of-service model, and the Department of State only recovers the costs of providing these consular services,” the release from the Ghana embassy indicated.