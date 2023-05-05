Details about the attack on Dagbon FM presenter by NDC Communicator

Details available to ModernGhana News reveals that on March 23 this year, after the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini successfully filed to contest for the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries, Mr. Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa in his address to the supporters said some of their opponents are resorting to Abudu-Andani politics.

He is reported to have said that if their opponent doesn't stop it, they (A. B. A. campaign team) will dirty the campaign same way.

The journalist, Abubakari Sadiq reportedly ran an editorial on it, describing the comments by the former NDC Communications Officer as unfortunate and not necessary in modern-day politics.

He said it is an indication that Mr. Pagazaax has been exposed as a seasoned communicator who was kicked out in the last elections to represent the NDC as its Northern Regional Communications Officer.

And on the evening of May 2, Mr. Pagazaa granted an interview to a sister station, Radio Tamale on its talkshow 'Yelvuhi Dundongni' comparing Mr Abubakari Sadiq to his adolescent daughter with all manner of derogatory comments.

This, Sadiq commented on his programme last night and described Mr Pagazaa as a liar, leading to his attack by Pagazaa and his thugs.

The incident which took place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Tamale-based Dagbon radio has been widely condemned with many calling on the Sagnarigu MP to apologise.

The calls for his apology were necessitated by the fact that the attacker who is a former Communication Officer of the NDC in Tamale is reported to be a key player of MP's campaign team ahead of the May 13 parliamentary primaries in Sagnarigu Constituency.

But Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini has debunked any attempt to link Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa who was captured on a video assaulting Abubakari Sadiq who was hosting a political talkshow 'Panpantua'on Dagbon FM, to his campaign team with.

"It is not true that the attacker, Hardi Pagaza, is my campaign coordinator as alleged. He is not a member of my campaign team but I know him as a member of the NDC," A.B.A Fuseini told Class FM's midday news today.