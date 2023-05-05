ModernGhana logo
Gold Mafia brouhaha: 'Your response to our dear leader wasn't cool' – Franklin Cudjoe jabs Ajazeera

The Founding President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has slammed an international news network Al Jazeera for what he called "disrespecting" the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The criticism follows Al Jazeera's response to the President's letter demanding a retraction and apology over the documentary titled 'Gold Mafia’ the media house aired.

The documentary featured gold smuggler Alistair Mathias who claimed to have partnered with the President in many of his dealings. He indicated that the President was his lawyer.

The Presidency demanded that Al Jazeera withdraw the documentary immediately, retract and apologize to the President and the Government of Ghana for airing such an unprofessional and defamatory documentary.

In response to the Presidency's letter, Al Jazeera rather provided clarifications.

Franklin Cudjoe, in a tweet on Friday, May 5, criticized Al Jazeera's response, stating, "Aljazeera paaa! Not cool responding to our dear leader like that."

