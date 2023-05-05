ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GJA has union certificate since 2017, bargaining certificate outstanding – Albert Dwumfour

Social News GJA has union certificate since 2017, bargaining certificate outstanding – Albert Dwumfour
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

As part of measures to help address remuneration issues for journalists in Ghana, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced that it received a unionisation certificate from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) way back in 2017.

The group's President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, made this announcement on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

According to him, the previous administration, of which he was the Organising Secretary, secured the unionisation certificate and registered it with the Office of the Registrar of Companies.

He noted, however, that the association is yet to get a bargaining certificate.

He bemoaned the lack of unionisation for media personnel, adding that at the moment, journalists of state-owned media houses, have joined unions in government institutions.

“Even that is scattered, with others in public service unions among others,” he stressed.

Unionisation, he reiterated, will mandate the association or union to bargain for better salaries for practising journalists across the country.

For the acquisition of the bargaining certificate, he explained that there have been some unofficial engagements with the leadership of TUC.

He gave the assurance that plans are far-advanced to secure that, too.

He noted that the leadership of the GJA has gone further to engage the leadership of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), being the employers of journalists in the private space, on the matter of the welfare of journalists.

He commended the Department of Communications Studies of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, for the recent compilation and release of a 101-page report which highlights key findings on the financial viability of media, working conditions in the Ghanaian media, media ownership and regulation; safety of journalists, media and national development; professional practice and training; and capacity building.

The report is an educational and instructive publication that includes critical findings and recommendations on the pressing issues confronting the Ghanaian media.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that the release of the report is timely, as the association has been working assiduously to have some of these issues addressed

-Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Adentan Building Collapse: Owner extended storey without permit – Engineering Council reveals Adentan Building Collapse: Owner extended storey without permit – Engineering Co...

1 hour ago

Ketu South: Togolese border security officials block Ghanaians from crossing into Lome Ketu South: Togolese border security officials block Ghanaians from crossing int...

1 hour ago

NR: You'll get justice - IGP assures assaulted Dagbon FM presenter N/R: You'll get justice - IGP assures assaulted Dagbon FM presenter

1 hour ago

WR: Six Burkinabes trapped in illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen W/R: Six Burkinabes trapped in illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen

1 hour ago

We're not carrying out any recruitment exercise – EC We're not carrying out any recruitment exercise – EC

1 hour ago

Two arrested for posing as ECG revenue mobilization taskforce members Two arrested for posing as ECG revenue mobilization taskforce members

1 hour ago

Flagbearer race: Bawumia supporters in Ashanti Region promise 85 victory Flagbearer race: Bawumia supporters in Ashanti Region promise 85% victory

1 hour ago

Offer pro bono services to the needy, legal aid is not well-resourced – Chief Justice to new lawyers Offer pro bono services to the needy, legal aid is not well-resourced – Chief J...

1 hour ago

One killed as another storey building collapses in Ashaley Botwe One killed as another storey building collapses in Ashaley Botwe

1 hour ago

We also have veins and blood; we go to the same market – Lab professionals threaten strike over poor condition of service We also have veins and blood; we go to the same market – Lab professionals threa...

Latest: News
body-container-line