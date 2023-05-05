GJA has union certificate since 2017, bargaining certificate outstanding – Albert Dwumfour

As part of measures to help address remuneration issues for journalists in Ghana, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced that it received a unionisation certificate from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) way back in 2017.

The group's President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, made this announcement on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

According to him, the previous administration, of which he was the Organising Secretary, secured the unionisation certificate and registered it with the Office of the Registrar of Companies.

He noted, however, that the association is yet to get a bargaining certificate.

He bemoaned the lack of unionisation for media personnel, adding that at the moment, journalists of state-owned media houses, have joined unions in government institutions.

“Even that is scattered, with others in public service unions among others,” he stressed.

Unionisation, he reiterated, will mandate the association or union to bargain for better salaries for practising journalists across the country.

For the acquisition of the bargaining certificate, he explained that there have been some unofficial engagements with the leadership of TUC.

He gave the assurance that plans are far-advanced to secure that, too.

He noted that the leadership of the GJA has gone further to engage the leadership of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), being the employers of journalists in the private space, on the matter of the welfare of journalists.

He commended the Department of Communications Studies of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, for the recent compilation and release of a 101-page report which highlights key findings on the financial viability of media, working conditions in the Ghanaian media, media ownership and regulation; safety of journalists, media and national development; professional practice and training; and capacity building.

The report is an educational and instructive publication that includes critical findings and recommendations on the pressing issues confronting the Ghanaian media.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that the release of the report is timely, as the association has been working assiduously to have some of these issues addressed

-Classfmonline.com