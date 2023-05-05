ModernGhana logo
Over 500 soldiers to be deployed to Bawku to deal with rising insecurity

Over 500 soldiers are expected to be deployed to Bawku in the Upper East region to help deal with rising insecurity.

The decision to deploy armed men was taken after a delegation, comprising National Security Coordinator Edward Asomani; Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of the Army Staff, and other heads of state security and intelligence agencies paid a working visit to the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Amadu Hamza, in an interview with Citi News, the mandate of the task force will also help deal with the influx of Burkinabes entering the country as a result of the insurgency in that country.

The deployment follows the death of one immigration officer in Bawku on April 3. The motive for the attack remains unclear; there have been no claims of responsibility yet.

-Citi Newsroom

