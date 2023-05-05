ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in UK, suspect arrested

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in south London in UK.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, 31, was attacked as she walked along Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton on Monday afternoon.

Mohamed Nur, 33, of Bond Way, Vauxhall, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has also been charged with three counts of causing grievous bodily harm over attacks on three other people.

The Metropolitan Police said two women and a man suffered slash injuries in separate attacks in Town Hall Parade, Brixton Road, and Acre Lane in Brixton for one hour on Saturday.

Mr. Nur, who has also been charged with a further count of possession of an offensive weapon, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

In a tribute, Ms. Dogbey's family said she was a “smart, dedicated and loving” woman who “hasn't got one bad bone in her body”.

Source: BBC

