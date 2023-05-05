ModernGhana logo
05.05.2023

Bawumia has been a dramatic failure; he should not waste our ears with presidential bid - Kwakye Ofosu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has described Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a dramatic failure.

In a post on social media, he insists that the Vice President should not waste the ears of Ghanaians with any presidential bid.

“He has been a dramatic failure who should be dismissed as such and not waste our ears with a Presidential bid,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in a post on Twitter.

This comes after news on Wednesday indicated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has formally declared his intention to contest the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was conveyed to the Majority Caucus on Tuesday during a meeting.

Even before the Vice President would express his desire to contest the NPP flagbearer election, a number of MPs had already thrown their weight behind his candidature.

One such MP is Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

According to him, he is an experienced party boy who is confident that Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate for the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a Tweet, he argued that choosing Dr. Bawumia as flagbearer will not mean doing him any good but rather getting the party the best arrowhead to make history and continue with the party’s excellent works for the country.

