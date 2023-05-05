‘Applicants of Rental Assistance Scheme must be Ghanaian, have Ghana Card to qualify’ - Scheme Manager

05.05.2023 LISTEN

The National Rental Assistance Scheme has revealed the requirements for qualifying for assistance.

According to Mr Richard Acheampong, to qualify for the rent assistance, one only needs to show proof of being gainfully employed, regardless of whether they work for the government or a private company and must be a Ghanaian.

Speaking on GTV Breakfast, Mr Richard Acheampong, the Manager of the National Rental Assistance Scheme, emphasized that the primary requirement for qualification is the ability to pay back the rental assistance.

“Applicants must be Ghanaian citizens and possess a valid Ghana card. They must also be at least 18 years old and have verifiable employment, either by government or a private organization and earned income. Additionally, they must have a verifiable bank statement or mobile money statement, and the rent payable must not exceed 30% of the household income,” he said.

The Scheme, a government initiative, offers low-to-middle-income people cheap loans to pay their rent to eliminate the challenges of paying huge rent advances.