Gold mafia documentary: Akufo-Addo must go after Alistair Mathias – Jantuah insists

Private legal practitioner, Mr. Kwame Jantuah has implored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to allow Alistair Mathias to go scot-free after the many allegations made against him in the Al Jazeera documentary dubbed; Gold Mafia.

In the documentary, Alistair Mathias opens up on how he smuggles gold out of many African countries including Ghana, and how he connives with government officials to make millions of dollars from bloated contracts.

After the documentary was aired, President Akufo-Addo through his office wrote to Al Jazeera to apologise and retract for airing a documentary that contains spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against him.

“I am instructed by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to demand formally that Al Jazeera Media Network (Al Jazeera”) retract immediately and apologise for airing an inaccurate and unfair documentary that contained spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the President and the Government of Ghana,” the letter signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said.

After receiving the letter, Al Jazeera replied to the presidency but with no intention of apologising for airing the documentary.

Sharing his view on the matter, Kwame Jantuah proposed that the President should go after Alistair Mathias for the defaming comments shared in the documentary.

“Defamation is in two forms, the libel aspect which is written and there is the slanderous aspect which is oral.

“In the president going to Al Jazeera, he could equally have sent a letter to Mathias to retract. Because the issue of Al Jazeera is the fact that they broadcast it but the real issue is what Mathias said in the broadcast.

“What he said in the broadcast [the President] sees it as malicious, sees it as defamatory so why didn’t [he] go for him?

“From the first encounter of sending the letter to Al Jazeera a similar letter should have been sent to Mathias, it is Mathias who made the statement and used Al Jazeera as the platform to convey that message.

“What is left for to do is to take on Mathias and maybe add Al Jazeera to it,” Mr. Jantuah shared.

Meanwhile, government is yet to comment on the matter again since Al Jazeera confirmed it has sent a response to address various issues.