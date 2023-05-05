I don’t get why Akufo-Addo doesn’t want to review FSHS to make it better - Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has reiterated the need for the government to review the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

In the last few years, many have criticised the flagship programme introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Due to challenges facing the programme including inadequate infrastructure as well as feeding, among others, the calls for the programme to be reviewed have been widely discussed in the past year.

In a call this week, the Methodist Church has added its voice to the need for the Free Senior High School policy to be reviewed.

Reacting to a report of the call from the Methodist Church, Builsa South MP Dr. Clement Apaak has stressed that he does not understand why President Akufo-Addo and his government is refusing to review the programme.

“Stakeholders in education, the clergy, unions, parents and well-meaning Ghanaians have all called for and/or supported the call for a review of the FSHS policy, except Akufo-Addo and his NPP gov't. What is wrong with reviewing a policy to make it better, I don't get it,” Dr. Apaak said in a post on Twitter.