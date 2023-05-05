ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I don’t get why Akufo-Addo doesn’t want to review FSHS to make it better - Apaak

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Education Dr. Clement Apaak
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has reiterated the need for the government to review the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

In the last few years, many have criticised the flagship programme introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Due to challenges facing the programme including inadequate infrastructure as well as feeding, among others, the calls for the programme to be reviewed have been widely discussed in the past year.

In a call this week, the Methodist Church has added its voice to the need for the Free Senior High School policy to be reviewed.

Reacting to a report of the call from the Methodist Church, Builsa South MP Dr. Clement Apaak has stressed that he does not understand why President Akufo-Addo and his government is refusing to review the programme.

“Stakeholders in education, the clergy, unions, parents and well-meaning Ghanaians have all called for and/or supported the call for a review of the FSHS policy, except Akufo-Addo and his NPP gov't. What is wrong with reviewing a policy to make it better, I don't get it,” Dr. Apaak said in a post on Twitter.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawumia has been a dramatic failure; he should not waste our ears with presidential bid - Kwakye Ofosu Bawumia has been a dramatic failure; he should not waste our ears with president...

1 hour ago

AR: NDC Branch Executive allegedly killed by armed robbers over black gold dust A/R: NDC Branch Executive allegedly killed by armed robbers over black gold dust

1 hour ago

Kwame Jantuah Gold mafia documentary: Akufo-Addo must go after Alistair Mathias – Jantuah insi...

1 hour ago

Actor and politician, John Setor Dumelo and wife I’ve cases for you already – John Dumelo jubilates as wife called to Ghana Bar

1 hour ago

Dr. Clement Apaak I don’t get why Akufo-Addo doesn’t want to review FSHS to make it better - Apaak

1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Director Ghanaians now know the real galamsey Kingpins, thanks to Kevin Taylor — Sammy Gy...

2 hours ago

Kevin Taylor deserves commendation for intercepting and publishing Frimpong Boateng galamsey report — Sammy Gyamfi ‘Kevin Taylor deserves commendation for intercepting and publishing Frimpong Boa...

2 hours ago

Miss Enny, Ghanaian skit maker There’s no successful Ga man; they’re 'yooyoo', lazy and visionless – Ga lady ar...

3 hours ago

GJA condemns 'primitive', 'cowardly' assault on Dagbon FM journalist by NDC thugs GJA condemns 'primitive', 'cowardly' assault on Dagbon FM journalist by NDC thug...

3 hours ago

Stop using military rank in your political and civil life – GAF warns ex-Captain Jamal Tonzua Stop using military rank in your political and civil life – GAF warns ‘ex-Captai...

Latest: News
body-container-line