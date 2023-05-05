Ghanaians now know the real galamsey Kingpins, thanks to Kevin Taylor — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has praised journalist Kevin Taylor for helping to reveal the kingpins behind illegal mining activities in Ghana.

In a tweet on Friday, May 5, Gyamfi commended Taylor for intercepting and publishing the 36-page galamsey report compiled by former Environment Minister, Professor Frimpong Boateng in 2021.

“Kevin Taylor deserves commendation for intercepting and publishing the 36-page Frimpong Boateng “Galamsey” report.

“The Ghanaian public now know the real kingpins behind the ever-thriving illegal mining menace thanks to him. Kudos to With All Due Respect- Loud Silence Media team,” he tweeted.

Taylor, the owner of US-based Loud Silence Media, leaked the report on April 20, 2023, causing a stir in the media.

The report was reportedly submitted to the Chief of State in 2021 but was placed on ice until Kevin Taylor brought it to light.

The report revealed some powerful officials in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) engaging in illegal mining activities.

The report mentioned leading NPP member Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Director of Operations at the Presidency Lord Commey, Information Minister Oppong Nkrumah and several others.

Meanwhile, all the persons mentioned have denied the allegations with some taking the matter to the law court.

The publication of the report has sparked a renewed conversation about the illegal mining menace in Ghana, with many calling for decisive action to be taken against those involved in the illegal activities.