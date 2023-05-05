ModernGhana logo
05.05.2023 General News

NAELP holds orientation for new staff

05.05.2023

Newly recruited staff of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) have undergone a day's orientation session in Accra.

The newly recruited staff included a Public Relations and Liaison Officer, Field Supervisors, Field Assistants and Community Liaison Assistants.

It was aimed, among others, at keeping the new members of staff abreast of the operations of NAELP as well as its working culture.

The Deputy National Co-ordinator of NAELP, Benedict Addae; the Head of Administration and Finance, Mr. Mark Ofori Boateng and the Technical Officer, Mr. Daniel Fordjour-Agyeman took turns to address the new staff.

Mr. Benedict Addae, who officially welcomed the new staff on behalf of the National Co-ordinator, Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, asked them to give of their best to project the image of the organization and the government.

He later gave an overview of NAELP and took them through the six modules of the Programme.

The six modules, he explained, are the National Land Reclamation and Re-Afforestation, Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Responsible, Viable and Sustainable Small-Scale Mining – Community Mining, Community Enhancement Projects, Mining Support Services, Apprenticeship as well as Skills Training and Entrepreneurship.

For his part, the Head of Administration and Finance, Mr. Mark Ofori Boateng, explained the various administrative and finance-related policies of the organization. Also present at the programme was Mr. Justice Ameyaw, the Human Resource Manager.

