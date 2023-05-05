‘Kevin Taylor deserves commendation for intercepting and publishing Frimpong Boateng galamsey report’ — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has commended Kevin Taylor for publishing a 36-page report on illegal mining compiled by Prof. Frimpong Boateng.

Taylor, the host of the show "With All Due Respect" on Loud Silence Media, released the report which exposes the masterminds of the illegal mining activities in Ghana.

In a tweet, Sammy Gyamfi praised Mr. Taylor for intercepting and publishing the report, which he said has helped the Ghanaian public to know the real kingpins behind the ever-thriving illegal mining menace.

Gyamfi also extended his appreciation to the Loud Silence Media team for their efforts in bringing this information to light.

Illegal small-scale mining has been a major issue in Ghana, with devastating effects on the environment and the livelihoods of persons in mining communities.

The government has been working to curb the practice, but it has persisted due to the involvement of persons in government as revealed in the report.

Despite government efforts to clamp down on the practice, it continues to thrive in some parts of the country.

The report has generated a lot of interest with many Ghanaians calling for drastic measures to deal with the perpetrators.