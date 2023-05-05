ModernGhana logo
05.05.2023 Press Statement

Nana and Bawumia Graduates Association (NBGA) congratulates Bawumia for declaring his intention to contest for the presidency

Nana and Bawumia Graduates Association NBGA congratulates Bawumia for declaring his intention to contest for the presidency
05.05.2023

This is the day we've long been waiting for.

Let all the faithfuls of the Elephant Fraternity rejoice. The wizkid, digital guru, Adam Smith of contemporary times, man with vision, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the history maker, has at last declared his long-awaited intention to lead the country.

He alone possesses the magic wand to Break The Eight-year jinx of alternating power between the two major parties, NPP and NDC.

Now the road is clear, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to be maintained in power to continue the good and unfinished programmes commenced seven years ago.

This was what the Founder of the Nana and Bawumia Graduates Association (NBGA), Mr. Mark Ansu prophesied four years ago.

He unequivocally said: “H. E president Akuffo Addo will be given another Four More in power. And when his two-term mandate is exhausted, his able deputy, Dr. Bawumia would be handed the mantle to lead Ghana to the promise land.”

Today (4th May 2023), after meeting NPP members of Parliament who gave him massive endorsement, there can only be a few doubting Thomases that will challenge the assurance that candidate Bawumia will be the next president of Ghana.

The NBGA with a large constituency of more than two hundred thousand (200,000) registered active members will not be complacent and rest on our oars, believing the presumptive candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is surely no match for Dr. Bawumia.

We are battle ready. And as we worked relentlessly in the last elections to retain the NPP in office, we will increase the pace this time to register a landslide victory for the party.

We congratulate Dr. Bawumia and pledge our massive support for him.

We can't afford to see former president John Mahama return to power and derail the smooth sail of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) our core members are beneficiaries of.

Breaking The Eight is the brainchild of the NBGA. Now is the time to nurture it to maturity so all Ghanaians benefits from its lasting fruits to be distributed by the shoo-in candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

#VictoryIsAssured
#NBGA for Bawumia
#BreakTheEight
#InshaAllah
#InGod'sHands
Issued on behalf of NBGA Chairman, Mr. Mark Ansu

+39342 353 8595

