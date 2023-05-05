Dagbon FM: Pagazaa has nothing to do with my campaign — A. B. A. disowns journalist attacker

05.05.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency, Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini has debunked any attempt to link Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa who was captured on a video assaulting a host of a political talkshow 'Panpantua'on Dagbon FM, Abubakari Sadiq to his campaign team with.

The incident which took place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Tamale-based Dagbon radio has been widely condemned with many calling on the Sagnarigu MP to apologise.

The calls for his apology were necessitated by the fact that the attacker who is a former Communication Officer of the NDC in Tamale is reported to be a key player of MP's campaign team ahead of the May 13 parliamentary primaries in Sagnarigu Constituency.

"It is not true that the attacker, Hardi Pagaza, is my campaign coordinator as alleged. He is not a member of my campaign team but I know him as a member of the NDC", A.B.A Fuseini told Class FM's midday news today.

Background

On March 23 this year, after the incumbent MP, Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini successfully filed to contest for the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries, Mr. Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa in his address to the supporters said some of their opponents are resorting to Abudu-Andani politics, and if they don't stop it, they (A. B. A. campaign team) will dirty the campaign with same way.

The journalist, Abubakari Sadiq ran an editorial on it, describing the comments as unfortunate and not necessary in modern-day politics.

He said it is an indication that Mr. Pagazaax has been exposed as a seasoned communicator following his defeat to represent the NDC as its Northern Regional Communications Officer in the last elections.

And on the evening of May 2, Mr. Pagazaa granted an interview to a sister station, Radio Tamale on its talkshow 'Yelvuhi Dundongni' comparing Sadiq to his adolescent daughter.

This, Sadiq commented on his programme last night and described Pagazaa as a liar, leading to his attack by Pagazaa and his thugs.