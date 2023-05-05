ModernGhana logo
There’s no successful Ga man; they’re 'yooyoo', lazy and visionless – Ga lady argues [VIDEO]

Social News Miss Enny, Ghanaian skit maker
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Miss Enny, Ghanaian skit maker

A Ghanaian skit maker, Miss Enny, has sparked controversy with her recent comments about men from the Ga-Adangbe community in Ghana.

In a podcast discussion on her show, "Podcast with Enny," she argued that there are no successful men from Ga-Adangbe.

Her claims men from that tribe are lazy and lack ambition.

She added that Ga men only enjoy the "Yo-Yo" lifestyle, and are content with being "mates" (commercial vehicle conductors) or normally roam about drinking.

According to her, they are not as hardworking as their counterparts from the Fante and Northern tribes, who she believes work hard to achieve success in life.

“Have you seen a successful man who is a native of Ga-Adangbe before?

“Even though I’m a Ga, when I'm thinking about successful persons, I don't include our guys because they only like the Yo-Yo life or just being a mate, roaming about town and not being serious in life like their colleague Fantes, Northerners who works hard to make it in life,” the lady argued on her show, “Podcast with Enny.”

A guest on the show attempted to counter her assertions by mentioning the late Professor Francis Allotey, a renowned Ghanaian mathematician, who he was not even sure was a Ga.

The comments have sparked a backlash on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their disappointment in Miss Enny.

Some have pointed out that her comments are not only baseless but also divisive, and do not reflect the reality on the ground.

Watch her in the video below;

