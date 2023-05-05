ModernGhana logo
We need to have a politics of ideas and solutions devoid of insult, propaganda to develop – Bawumia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shared his candid view on how Ghana can be developed.

According to the Vice President, the country must turn away from the politics of insults and propaganda and embrace the politics of ideas and solutions to make the country better.

Dr. Bawumia said this while speaking as the Special guest of honour at the Church Of Pentecost’s Annual General Council Meeting.

“I hope and pray that this conference will positively impact our politics as a nation. Please remind the politicians when we assemble to focus on the solutions to the problems of this country and let us have a politics of ideas and solutions, not a politics of insults and propaganda.

“That is what we need in Ghana. We should let our politics shine a light on what we are doing and not try to cover things in darkness,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President believes that despite the challenges facing Ghana, the country will come out stronger and better.

In his address, he said that this is possible with the right leaders in place and with the help of God.

“With good leadership, Ghana has what it takes to manage its affairs and make this country the envy of many. And with the Lord at the centre of everything it is possible. Ghana can become an advanced nation. It is possible for us to make a maximum impact on our nation with the right leadership,” Bawumia stressed.

