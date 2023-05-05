Kojo Oppong Nkrumah condemns assault on Dagbon FM journalist, calls victim to offer support

Ministry of Information has noted "with concern", reports of an assault on a journalist at Dagbon FM, in Tamale, by thugs of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The ministry, in a statement, said it "condemns the act and urges the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators".

"Attacks on journalists should not be countenanced", the ministry insisted.

It said: "Severe and speedy response from law enforcement agencies is necessary to prevent copy-cat acts and maintain Ghana’s status in upholding press freedom".

Meanehile, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, "in a telephone conversation with the journalist, has offered the support of the ministry if he will require any".

Mr Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa, a former deputy northern regional communications officer of the NDC and one other person, have been reported to the police for storming the studios of Dagbon FM in the Northern Region on Wednesday, 3 May 2023, which coincidentally was World Press Freedom Day, to attack and assault Abubakar Sadiq Gariba, the host of an evening political talk show on Dagbon102.5 FM in the Northern Region, which belongs to the Class Media Group.

The live on-air attack happened between 8:30 pm and 9 pm.

Narrating what happened to Korku Lumor on Class91.3FM’s morning show on Thursday, 4 May 2023, Sadiq Gariba said the attack on him followed his earlier condemnation, on his show, of the exploitation of the Abudu-Andani chieftaincy crisis in Dagbon by some politicians including his attacker.

He said his assailant, who is alleged to be a member of Sagnarigu MP A.B.A. Fuseini’s campaign team, had earlier said on another radio station that “I should be the last person to advise him on communication because my communication can be compared to that of his daughter”.

“So, when I got to my show, I played the tape and said: ‘OK, whether my communication can be compared to that of the daughter or not, I will not discuss the substance of this issue because this guy, before making that statement about me, said something that I found to be false and anybody who is not credible is not worth being discussed on my show and, so, I will not discuss this tape on my show’, then I just switched to my topic of the day”, he told Lumor.

The radio host said: “Immediately he [Pagazar] walked into the studio, he came straight to me to attack; he didn’t ask of anything, he came straight to me to attack. He came and held my shirt, and squeezed it to my neck and the other colleague he came in with also held my shirt on the other side and they both squeezed it and pushed me to the wall and that colleague said if I should open my mouth, he will knock me and went ahead to tell me that if I don’t stop mentioning Hardi Pagazaa on your, he’ll kill me”.

Asked if he knew the gentleman who threatened to kill him, Saddique Gariba said: “I don’t know the gentleman’s name”.