Information Ministry urges police to probe attackers on Dagbon FM presenter

Ministry of Information has condemned the recent attack on a radio presenter in the Northern Region by a former regional communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) .

Dagbon FM presenter Sidiq Abubakari Gariba was attacked on live radio on Tuesday, May 2 in what is said to have been perpetrated by one Hardi Pagazaa.

The Ministry says it is concerned by the heinous attack.

“The Ministry condemns the act and urges The Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators,” a statement on Thursday, May 4 said.

“Attacks on journalists should not be countenanced. Severe and speedy response from law enforcement agencies is necessary to prevent copy-cat acts and maintain Ghana’s status in upholding press freedom.”

The sector minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is said to have engaged the journalist in a telephone conversation and offered the support of the Ministry “if he will require any”.

