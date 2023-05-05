ModernGhana logo
Information Ministry calls for speedy arrest, prosecution of NDC communicator over attack on Dagbon FM presenter

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
05.05.2023 LISTEN

The Ministry of Information has issued a statement to condemn the attack on Dagbon Radio presenter Sadiq Abubakari Gariba.

The journalist was attacked by a former Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, Hardi Pagazaa on Wednesday, May 3, while on air hosting his programme.

In the press release from the Ministry of Information, it has called on law enforcement agencies to speed up response to bring the culprit to face the law.

“The Ministry of Information has noted with concern reports of assault on a journalist at Dagbon FM, in Tamale.

“The Ministry condemns the act and urges the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

“Attacks on journalists should not be countenanced. Severe and speedy response from law enforcement agencies is necessary to prevent copy-cat acts and maintain Ghana's status in upholding press freedom,” the Ministry of Information said in a release from its PR Unit.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a telephone conversation with Sadiq Abubakari Gariba has expressed its readiness to offer support.

