Stop using military rank in your political and civil life – GAF warns ‘ex-Captain’ Jamal Tonzua

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning to Lawyer Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu cautioning him to cease using a military rank he is not entitled to in his civil life.

According to a press release from the GAF Director of Public Relations Naval Captain MA Larbi, Mr. Seidu was released from the military on April 6, 2023 after resigning from his commission after 5 years, 10 months and 18 days of service.

"It must be noted that the above-mentioned Lawyer was released from the Service on Thursday 6 April 2023 on grounds of Voluntary Resignation of Commission after serving for 5 years 10 months and 18 days, which is not the standard number of years he is supposed to serve as an Officer to make him entitled to use his rank in civil life," the release said.

The GAF accused Mr. Seidu of flouting armed forces regulations by using the rank of 'Captain Retired' or 'Ex-Captain' in his political ambitions and media appearances.

"GAF wishes to state that the actions of the Lawyer are in contravention of the Armed Forces Regulations and he is therefore cautioned to cease using the rank in his civil life," the release stated.

The military also warned media houses and the general public not to address Mr. Seidu by any military rank, as he is not eligible to use it as a civilian.

"GAF also wishes to urge media houses and the general public not to address him by any military rank as he is not eligible to use it as a civilian and as such members of the public who deal with him in the capacity of a retired military officer do so at their own risk," the release noted.

PRESS RELEASE

Release No: 14 Date: 4 May 2023

UNAUTHORISED USE OF MILITARY RANK BY LAWYER JAMALDEEN TONZUA SEIDU

MA LARBI,

Naval Captain Director Public Relations

