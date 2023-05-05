ModernGhana logo
Give some respect to ‘ex-Captain’ Jamal Tonzua – Oliver Barker slams GAF for discrediting former officer

Social News Oliver Barkerleft and ex-Captain Jamal Tonzua
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker[left] and ex-Captain Jamal Tonzua

Oliver Barker Vormawor, a Ghanaian good governance and human rights activist, has slammed the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for allegedly discrediting former officer, Captain Lawyer Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu.

In a Facebook post on May 4, Mr Barker described GAF's actions as ridiculous, aimed at attacking Seidu's recent criticism of the military's disorganized approach to Operation Vanguard.

“This is all because Former Captain Jamal Tonzua has been criticizing the Military’s for its disorganized approach to Operation Vanguard, in his recent media interviews. So they have released this to undermine him,” a portion of his lengthy post reads.

Mr. Seidu, who served as the lead legal officer for Operation Vanguard, has been vocal in his criticism of the military's handling of the galamsey fight.

However, the GAF's press release accused him of unauthorized use of military rank in his civil life, noting that Mr Seidu had been released from service on grounds of voluntary resignation after serving for 5 years, 10 months and 18 days, which is not the standard number of years for an officer to use their rank in civil life.

“GAF wishes to state that the actions of the Lawyer are in contravention of the Armed Forces Regulations and he is therefore cautioned to cease using the rank in his civil lifeGAF also wishes to urge media houses and the general public not to address him by any military rank as he is not eligible to use it as a civilian and as such members of the public who deal with him in the capacity of a retired military officer do so at their own risk,” the military said in a press statement, dated May 4.

But Mr. Barker questioned the GAF's motives, indicating that Mr Seidu was addressed as a former captain, not retired or ex-captain. He called on GAF to take responsibility for its actions.

"The continuous refusal of our military to take accountability for its inactions and actions must cease if we are to build a credible democracy," he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

