You lack knowledge of US systems, it's embarrassing for an MP — National Cathedral Director blasts Ablakwa

Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana (NCG), Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, has yet again replied Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa following his second publication on the scandals surrounding the stalled project from his recent trip to the US.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker on Thursday, May 4, following the publication of his five “bombshells”, released another scandal, which indicts the National Cathedral Secretariat for “identity theft” in the registration of the National Cathedral and the Bible Museum Foundation in the US.

“Painstaking and unimpeachable investigations shockingly reveal that the March 2021 incorporation of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc in Washington, D.C. was criminally executed through IDENTITY THEFT,” Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on Thursday.

He further disclosed: “Further irrefutable forensic investigations reveal that the Social Security Number of: 863-85-9197 used to generate the Cathedral's Employer ID Number belongs to one Jose Salgado. (See evidence attached).

“Deeper investigations and impregnable gold-standard validation which include a report from police database has established that 31-year-old Jose Salgado who has many aliases including Jose Luis Delapaz, Jose Isabel Salgado, Jose Luis Paz and Jose L De was born in March 1983 and died on September 17, 2014. (See extract attached). It has therefore emerged beyond any scintilla of doubt that the Social Security Number of a deceased young male Hispanic who died 9 years ago was fraudulently used to incorporate Ghana's national cathedral in Washington, D.C.”

But the Executive Director, in his response later on Thursday, described as “embarrassing” the lack of knowledge of US systems displayed by the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee in Ghana’s Parliament.

“Titled ‘Episode 2 of National Cathedral Scandals – America Edition’, it is prefaced, once again, by such lack of knowledge of the US system.

“As a Ghanaian,I find it extremely embarrassing to see these expressed by the Ranking Member of Foreign Affairs in the country’s Parliament.

“The main body of Episode 2, however, is the malicious accusation that the National Cathedral is guilty of the serious crime of ‘identity theft’ in the registration of the National Cathedral Foundation in the USA.”

Dr Opoku-Mensah explained that in arriving at that conclusion the MP distorted information.

“But, this distortion is neither the result of an accident, nor ignorance. It reflects the modus operandi of the MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. All his so-called ‘National Cathedral scandals’ are distortions of information on the project.”

The National Cathedral insists that the project has been implemented with integrity without criminality and just like the accusations in the McCarthy era in the US, the scope and benefits of the project after its completion will justify the investment into it.

