MTN Zone Bundle trends as revised offer leaves netizens disappointed

2 HOURS AGO

MTN Ghana recently updated its popular Data Zone Bundle but with some significant changes that have left many customers complaining.

The company had taken off its most popular data packages a month ago, causing an outcry from customers who have fallen in love with the 'cheap' package.

The lamentations compelled MTN to restore the data package at midnight on Friday, May 5 with changes.

The packages, which used to go for at least 1000 megabytes for GHS2.00 cedis or even less is missing in the daily package. Its has been increased to GHS3.89 for 796MB.

A Twitter user wrote, "So this is the MTN Zone Bundle some people fasted and prayed for."

Another said, "MTN Ghana enti promises ninyinaaa weii ??lmao, take it back Abeg we need zone Bundle Not shatta bundle."

Some users also took to Twitter to express their frustration with the new data packages.

One user said, "Eiii Check the new MTN zone bundle offers. This is very bad, we don't want it again."

Another wrote, "I was waiting for MTN Zone bundle to stream Stonebwoy's Album. How e make de3 unless my new girlfriend learn the songs on it and sing give me one one."

