Nima residents give govt 30-day ultimatum to fix bad roads or else...

05.05.2023

Angry residents of Nima in Accra have given the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly a 30-day ultimatum to fix all deplorable roads and abandoned projects in the community.

The residents who held a demonstration on Thursday, May 4, say the Nima community has been neglected for long.

The residents clad in red bands and holding placards walked through the principal streets of Nima to express their anger over the state of their roads and infrastructural challenges in the community.

The spokesperson for the Concerned Nima Residents, Alhaji Issah Maiga said the government must come to their aid immediately or face their wrath.

“We are petitioning the government through the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly to as a matter of urgency give the Nima Highway a befitting facelift that it deserves, refurbish all bad roads and complete the Kawu Kudi Hospital to benefit our soccer team.

“We are therefore giving the authorities a 30-day notice to do the needful else we shall continue with the demonstration.”

— Citi Newsroom