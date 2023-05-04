ModernGhana logo
He’ll be a president – Netizen reacts to Cameroonian mother abandoning week-old baby due to poverty

The heartbreaking news of a Cameroonian mother abandoning her week-old baby due to poverty has sparked reactions on social media.

One netizen, in particular, caught attention with a heartwarming comment that the baby will become the future president of Cameroon in future.

He wrote, "This boy is the future president of Cameroon...please Cameroonian government should take care of him."

The netizen speaks on the belief that every child has the potential to make a significant impact on society, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The newborn baby was found abandoned on May 4th in the Ntefinki quarter of Nkwen, Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

The baby was found in good health and taken to a nearby health center after notifying the quarter head and other authorities.

A handwritten note was found beside the baby, suspected to have been left by the mother due to poverty.

The note left by the mother expressed her regretful decision and explained her situation. She wrote, "I am sorry I had to do this. I had no other choice cus I want my baby to live a happy life. I have nothing; no one to help me and nothing to start a small business that can sustain the baby and I."

