Cameroon: Mother abandons week-old baby due to poverty

A newborn baby was found abandoned on Thursday, May 4, morning in the Ntefinki quarter of Nkwen, Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

The baby was found with a handwritten note beside it, suspected to have been left by the mother due to poverty.

According to Cameroonian journalist Mimi Mefo, the baby was found in good health and was taken to a nearby health centre after notifying the quarter head and other authorities.

In the note left beside the baby, the mother expressed her regretful decision and explained her situation.

“I am sorry I had to do this. I had no other choice cus I want my baby to live a happy life. I have nothing; no one to help me and nothing to start a small business that can sustain the baby and I," the mother wrote.

The note continued, "Please help me take good care of him and I pray God bless and grant your heart desires. The baby’s name is Migael and he was born on the 26th of April, 2023. He has taken his first vaccine which is ‘BCG’ and is still to be circumcised. God bless you and your household. Thank You."

The baby was discovered by a collaborator of the Reach Out Organization, whose founder said, "He was also taken to the hospital and medics confirmed he is safe and sound. We are now trying to see what to do."

As the baby is currently in good health, efforts are being made to find a suitable home for him.

It is hoped that he will find a loving family who will give him the care and attention he deserves.