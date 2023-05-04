ModernGhana logo
Gold Mafia documentary: Al Jazeera must be blocked from Ghana — Stephen Atubiga

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has called on the National Communications Authority (NCA) to take action against Al Jazeera.

The international media organisation after releasing its Gold Mafia documentary has poked the eye of the Ghanaian presidency.

Last week, the Presidency in a letter gave the international media outlet a 7-day ultimatum to apologise and retract the documentary, insisting that it contains spurious and unsubstantiated allegations.

“I am instructed by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to demand formally that Al Jazeera Media Network (Al Jazeera”) retract immediately and apologise for airing an inaccurate and unfair documentary that contained spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the President and the Government of Ghana,” the letter signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said.

After receiving the letter, Al Jazeera replied to the presidency but with no intention of apologising for airing the documentary.

Following the issue closely, Stephen Atubiga is not happy with the posture of Al Jazeera.

He proposes that authorities should block the international media outfit from Ghanaian space.

“Al- Jazeera must be blocked from Ghana airspace.

“They must show some respect to our country and the presidency,” Mr. Atubiga said in a post on Facebook.

He is of the view that both the NDC and other opposition political parties must not take glory over damning allegations against the president.

“Well, the NCA has a responsibility to putting Al Jazeera where they belong,” Stephen Atubiga added in his post.

