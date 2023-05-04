Regular taxis and trotro to be digitised – Bawumia announces

04.05.2023 LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia announced the next step of his digitalisation agenda.

At the opening of the 46th General Council meeting of the Church Of Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region on Wednesday he said the influx of ride-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt and Yango among others has led to less patronage of taxis and trotros.

He announced the plan to bring taxis and trotros onto digital platforms to convenience and boost patronage by ordinary Ghanaians.

“This is the sort of things we, as politicians, should be focusing on in dealing with the problem of our people,” he said.

He further stated plans are in place to move all other public transport services onto a digital platform.

"Taxi drivers came to see me in my office and one of their major problems that they presented to me and my team was that look our business is collapsing and I said what is the problem and they said now we have Uber and many people are not taking taxis as before. People want to feel safer and for other reasons, they will rather call Uber and bring us so Uber is taking our business. So how can you help us? So we sat down with my team and we said okay how can we help our taxi drivers to compete with Uber drivers so that they can also be doing same. So we set the team to work and the task was to digitise the operations of our regular taxis just as you have with Uber. I'm happy to say that that work has now been completed. And in the next couple of months, we will be able to place our taxis at least in greater Accra to start with all on an Uber-like platform. It is a practical solution to a practical problem and that is the sort of things we politicians should be focusing on. Later VIP buses, ayalolo, trotro etc are going to go on," he stated.