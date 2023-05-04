Akwapemhene hails Chief Imam for religious tolerance and leadership

The Akuapemhene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, has hailed the National Chief Iman, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, for promoting peace and a harmonious relationship between Christians and Muslims in Ghana.

According to him, the National Chief Imam’s role in brokering and sustaining peace in the country was worth emulating.

Oseadeyo Akuffo made these remarks when he paid a historic visit to the Chief Imam to celebrate his 104th birthday with him at his Fadama office.

The Akwapemhene noted that Sheikh Sharubutu did not only promote religious tolerance in the country, but also provided leadership, which had greatly inspired and strengthened the harmonious relationship.

He also applauded the Chief Imam for his philanthropy and presented a bull, an undisclosed amount of money and assorted items to the Chief Imam.

The items include 25 bags of rice, four cartons of oil, 30 cartons of drinks, 50 cartons of water, five cartons of beverage, three cartons of milk, five boxes of biscuit, five boxes of noodles, five large tins of tomato puree, five boxes of canned fish.

The gesture, he said, was to support the Chief Imam in carrying out his social and spiritual duties.

The Chief Imam expressed appreciation to the Akwapemhene and his entourage for the gesture and prayed for him, asking Allah to guide him and bless him with good health and wisdom to lead his people.

He also prayed for the peace of Akwapeman and Ghana, and urged citizens, especially practitioners of various religions, to continue to live in unity and peace.

The Okuapehene was accompanied by some members of the Akwapem traditional council.

GNA