04.05.2023 Social News

‘Employ clinical psychologists, counselors to partner with you in your work’ — Dr. Frimpong advise pastors

04.05.2023 LISTEN

Mental health clinician Dr Kwame Frimpong has advised pastors to partner with clinical psychologists or professional counsellors in their work.

Speaking on the 'Christian and Mental Health' episode of 'A Walk with Jesus' with Pastor Ato Acquah, Dr Frimpong explained that pastors are at risk of experiencing mental illness due to the burden of running a church and dealing with members' challenges.

The discussion was based on a real-life story of a caller who phoned into Joy FM’s late afternoon programme, ‘Drive Time’, monitored by ModernGhana News to talk about his decision to commit suicide due to a marital problem.

He urged pastors to take care of themselves and their souls to avoid breaking down.

Dr Frimpong advised against pastors acting as counsellors or psychologists and recommended that they hire professionals to work with them instead.

“You can be spiritually powerful and mentally weak if you do not take care of yourself and your soul. Pastors will be overwhelmed if they do not take care of themselves,” he stated.

He also recommended that churches should hire psychologists or professional counsellors to work with their staff, partner with the church prayer warriors and bring mental health back to the pulpit to educate members.

“They must employ clinical psychologists or professional counsellors to partner with them in their work”, Dr Frimpong advised.

Dr Frimpong warned that some mental health disorders may be demonic, while others could be psychological.

