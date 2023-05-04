Gov't used dead man's social security number to incorporate National Cathedral in US

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made another revelation regarding the National Cathedral project.

Sharing what he terms episode 2 of the American Edition of National Cathedral Scandals, the North Tongu law maker in a Facebook post on Thursday, 4 May 2023, accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of criminally executing the 2021 incorporation of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation Inc in Washington, D.C. through identity theft.

“Painstaking and unimpeachable investigations shockingly reveal that the March 2021 incorporation of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation Inc in Washington, D.C. was criminally executed through IDENTITY THEFT.

“By an intercepted IRS tax exempt letter dated December 13, 2021 — I can confirm that the Employer ID Number for the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc is: 86-3859197,” the North Tongu Law maker stated referring Ghanaians to a letter attached to his post.

Mr Ablakwa indicated that: “Further irrefutable forensic investigations reveal that the Social Security Number of: 863-85-9197 used to generate the Cathedral’s Employer ID Number belongs to one Jose Salgado.”

The North Tongu lawmaker also alleged that the name of the person whose Social Security number was used to generate the Cathedral Employer ID Number is dead.

He explained that: “Deeper investigations and impregnable gold-standard validation which include a report from police database has established that 31 year-old Jose Salgado who has many aliases including Jose Luis Delapaz, Jose Isabel Salgado, Jose Luis Paz and Jose L De was born in March 1983 and died on September 17, 2014.

“It has therefore emerged beyond any scintilla of doubt that the Social Security Number of a deceased young male Hispanic who died 9 years ago was fraudulently used to incorporate Ghana’s national cathedral in Washington, D.C."

The North Tongu lawmaker further alleged that: “It seems those responsible for this gross international embarrassment knew Jose Salgado’s death was yet to be formally reported to all the relevant US authorities and decided to take dubious but costly advantage.

“Unfortunately for Dr Vernon Darko and Eric Okyere Darko, the statement issued by the National Cathedral Secretariat dated May 2, 2023, appears to implicate them in this latest super explosive scandal when Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah wrote: “One of the requirements for the incorporation is to have a US social security number. The two alleged faceless individuals provided the needed legal documentation to enable the registration to be completed.”

Mr Ablakwa is therefore of the view that “it’s purely incredulous that these grave crimes would be associated to the building of the Lord’s Temple.

"Regardless of the sharp rise in Identity Theft in the US, it is most unimaginable and absolutely sacrilegious that the incorporation of God’s Temple would be so desecrated.”

He stressed that: “At the very least, the criminal masterminds should have considered the reputations of the genuine eminent priests who accepted government's invitation to serve as Board of Trustees.”

The North Tongu lawmaker is therefore wondering why President Akufo-Addo has not yet dissolved the Board of Trustees of the proposed National Cathedral project.

“As the international disgrace reaches a crescendo, one really wonders what else President Akufo-Addo is waiting for to dissolve the Board of Trustees, close down the secretariat, abrogate the contract and institute a national inquiry into this deplorable affair,” Mr Ablakwa added.

-classfmonline.com