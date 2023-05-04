A/R: Roadside trader crashed to death by articulated truck; body mutilated

There has been a gory accident at ‘Dr. Mensah’, a suburb of the Manhyia Sub Metro within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

A trader hawking by the roadside has been crashed to death by an articulated truck which reportedly failed brake.

The accident occurred at about 5.30 am on Thursday, May 4.

Checks after the accident have revealed that several traders hawk along the single-lane road leading from the Apagyafie area near Manhyia to Kejetia every day.

The victim of today’s accident is just one of the many women who sell along the road to make ends meet.

Sadly, today was a very bad day. According to information gathered from eyewitnesses, the articulated truck driver with registration number GT 7452 Y was in the area today to offload bales of second hand clothing to dealers in their stores near Manhyia.

After reaching the ‘Dr. Mensah’ area, the driver of the truck attempted to stop but his break failed him.

To avoid a bigger disaster, the truck driver attempted to save lives and in the course crashed the hawker to death.

Eyewitnesses said several other people would have been killed if not for the quick intervention by the driver.