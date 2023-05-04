Man unknowingly impregnates sister, the revelation made him almost mad

A man's life has been turned upside down after discovering that his pregnant girlfriend is actually his paternal sister.

The shocking revelation was made when he visited his girlfriend's family for the first time.

The man, whose identity has been kept anonymous, was raised by a single mother and later moved abroad to work.

He met a beautiful lady and they started dating, eventually making her become pregnant.

However, the joyous occasion was short-lived when he learned of the heartbreaking news.

A Twitter user with the handle @KhJrSly shared the news on Wednesday, May 3, saying, "My boy dey go through series of madness this afternoon."

The tweet has since gone viral, with many expressing shock and sympathy for the man's situation.

The situation is believed to have been caused by a broken home and an 'i-don't-care' father.

The man's girlfriend was raised by her biological father, who turned out to be the man's actual father as well.

The news has left the man reeling and struggling to come to terms with the devastating revelation.

“Raised by a single mom, got your girlfriend pregnant in the US. Then she takes you home to meet her folks and her dad is your actual dad. My boy dey goes through series of madness this afternoon,” the tweep’s full post reads.

The news was met with disbelief by the account which shared the news and provided further insight to prove it's a real-life story.

See the screenshots below;