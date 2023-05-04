ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Our leaders have failed us’ — Dr Duffour blames government for decline in cocoa production

Headlines Our leaders have failed us — Dr Duffour blames government for decline in cocoa production
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a contender for the flagbearer position of the opposition National Democratic Congress has blamed the government for the decline in cocoa production which he described as the backbone of the country’s economy.

Although Ghana achieved a historic feat of producing over 1.14 million tons of cocoa in the 2020/2021 crop season, the production dropped significantly in the 2021/2022 season.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) has reported that the fall is due to various factors, including climate change and the devastating effect of swollen shoot disease.

Dr. Duffuor claims his sources indicate Ghana may not meet the 750,000-ton cocoa production target for the 2022/2023 season due to government failure.

He has criticized the government's inaction in implementing policies that would help to sustain and increase cocoa production, such as distributing 20 million free cocoa seedlings to farmers annually, a policy that was included in the 2011 budget.

“Our leaders have failed us. What I am hearing is that Ghana may not be able to get 500,000 metric tons of cocoa this year. In 2010/2011, we had one million metric tons. We decided to sustain the gains and increase it so we become the number one producer of cocoa in the world. We came up with a policy to distribute 20 million free cocoa seedlings to farmers annually. It was captured in the 2011 budget and we started implementing it. So hearing that we may not get 500,000 metric tons saddens me. It means cocoa farmers are going to suffer,” he stated.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor when addressing delegates of the NDC in Akim Manso in Asene Manso Akroso constituency in the Eastern region as part of his 4-day campaign promised that if the NDC wins the election, they will resume the distribution of 20 million free cocoa seedlings annually to enable Ghana to become the world's largest producer of cocoa to overtake Ivory Coast.

He has also pledged to help revive an abandoned $48 million jute factory in Adeiso, which would reduce Ghana's spending on jute sack imports and provide job opportunities for 2,000 people.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dont just focus on breaking the 8; sit up, solve the problems facing Ghanaians – Otiko Djaba charges NPP Don’t just focus on breaking the 8; sit up, solve the problems facing Ghanaians ...

2 hours ago

National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo is on autopilot leading us blindly - Former MCE National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo is on autopilot leading us blindly - Former MCE

2 hours ago

Madina MCE give details on collapsed building, says developer had no permit Madina MCE give details on collapsed building, says developer had no permit

2 hours ago

NDC in opposition making governance difficult because they dont understand politics - NPP Vice Chairman NDC in opposition making governance difficult because they don’t understand poli...

2 hours ago

Afoko trial: Asabke Alangdi death sentence erroneous; set it aside – Lawyers file appeal Afoko trial: Asabke Alangdi death sentence ‘erroneous’; ‘set it aside’ – Lawyers...

2 hours ago

NPP will struggle to defend Bawumia than Kyerematen's record – Lecturer NPP will struggle to defend Bawumia than Kyerematen's record – Lecturer

2 hours ago

Smoke billows over the Sudanese capital as persistent fighting undermines efforts to firm up a truce between the country's warring generals. By - AFP Biden threatens Sudan sanctions as latest truce unravels

2 hours ago

Gov't used dead man's social security number to incorporate National Cathedral in US Gov't used dead man's social security number to incorporate National Cathedral i...

2 hours ago

OSP invites Prof. Frimpong-Boateng over damning galamsey report OSP invites Prof. Frimpong-Boateng over damning galamsey report

Latest: News
body-container-line