‘Our leaders have failed us’ — Dr Duffour blames government for decline in cocoa production

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a contender for the flagbearer position of the opposition National Democratic Congress has blamed the government for the decline in cocoa production which he described as the backbone of the country’s economy.

Although Ghana achieved a historic feat of producing over 1.14 million tons of cocoa in the 2020/2021 crop season, the production dropped significantly in the 2021/2022 season.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) has reported that the fall is due to various factors, including climate change and the devastating effect of swollen shoot disease.

Dr. Duffuor claims his sources indicate Ghana may not meet the 750,000-ton cocoa production target for the 2022/2023 season due to government failure.

He has criticized the government's inaction in implementing policies that would help to sustain and increase cocoa production, such as distributing 20 million free cocoa seedlings to farmers annually, a policy that was included in the 2011 budget.

“Our leaders have failed us. What I am hearing is that Ghana may not be able to get 500,000 metric tons of cocoa this year. In 2010/2011, we had one million metric tons. We decided to sustain the gains and increase it so we become the number one producer of cocoa in the world. We came up with a policy to distribute 20 million free cocoa seedlings to farmers annually. It was captured in the 2011 budget and we started implementing it. So hearing that we may not get 500,000 metric tons saddens me. It means cocoa farmers are going to suffer,” he stated.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor when addressing delegates of the NDC in Akim Manso in Asene Manso Akroso constituency in the Eastern region as part of his 4-day campaign promised that if the NDC wins the election, they will resume the distribution of 20 million free cocoa seedlings annually to enable Ghana to become the world's largest producer of cocoa to overtake Ivory Coast.

He has also pledged to help revive an abandoned $48 million jute factory in Adeiso, which would reduce Ghana's spending on jute sack imports and provide job opportunities for 2,000 people.