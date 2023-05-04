NDC will do room-to-room, kitchen-to-kitchen campaigns to secure massive victory in 2024 - Mahama

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has appealed to the North East Region to give him maximum votes to become President again.

Interacting with party delegates from Nalerigu and Gambaga on Thursday, May 4, the former President noted that he is confident the NDC will be victorious in the next general election.

However, he insists that the party must work hard to campaign to make the victory possible.

John Dramani Mahama as a result has admonished NDC branch executives and the grassroots of the party to do door-to-door, room-to-room, and kitchen-to-kitchen campaigns after he wins the flagbearer election.

“I’m not going to lead the campaign. It’s going to be the grassroots. The Branch executives will be leading the charge and so I want you to do door-to-door. Room to room. Hall to hall, kitchen to kitchen. So you go from house to house and preach the NDC message.

“We are going to win but we must put in the efforts to convince more people to come on board,” John Dramani Mahama appealed.

Meanwhile, ahead of the NDC primaries this month, John Dramani Mahama has admonished party folks to rally behind persons who will be elected by delegates at the end of the polls.

“If we elect one person let’s all support that person. When it gets to our time too that’s the same way we will all support that person.

"NDC is winning this 2024 election. We need enough seats in parliament. We need a healthy majority in Parliament so that we can do the work you want us to do,” Mahama explained.

The NDC will hold its primaries on May 13.