Sex with him is great — 22-year-old reveals affair with biological father

A shocking confession by a 22-year-old lady has caused stir on social media.

In her post, she revealed that she is having a sexual affair with her biological father, who didn't raise her but only met her when she was 22 years old.

According to the anonymous lady, her father has been doing everything for her since they met and started having a father-daughter relationship.

She fell for him because of the way he treats her and they have been sleeping together and going on vacations together.

The lady said that she is more like her father's side chick,. Although she knows that what they are doing is morally wrong, she enjoys his company and the great sex.

However, she wouldn't want to get pregnant with the father, although he wants that in the near future.

In her confession, the lady stated that she is a graduate and her father did everything for her when she was still a student.

Read full story below:

My secret is that I am having a sexual affair with my Biological father. He didn't raise me we only met and started having a father daughter relationship when I was 22 years old.

He's been doing everything for me ever since then, everything I want he provides. He has a wife and kids, my siblings. I'm his firstborn. So he started hitting up on me and all that but I didn't take it seriously until I fell for him because of the way he treats me.

So we've been sleeping together and going on vacations together. I'm more like his side chick. A part of me knows that this is morally wrong and wouldn't want my stepmother or anyone to find out. But I also enjoy his campany and the sex is really great. I also wouldn't want to get pregnant for him but he wants that in the near future. And talks about building me a house and whatnot.

I am a graduate and he's the one who did everything for me when I was still a student, which is how it's supposed to be since he's my Father. But I enjoy all the other things he does for me as his side chick.