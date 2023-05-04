N/R: NDC executive storms Dagbon Radio studio to attack presenter on-air

A radio show host with Dagbon Radio, Sadiq Abubakari Gariba was stopped from doing his work on Wednesday, May 3, while in the middle of hosting this morning show.

In the course of his programme, a former Deputy Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, Hardi Pagazaa stormed the studio with another man and allegedly attacked the presenter.

The victim, Sadiq Abubakari Gariba was held by his shirt close to the neck level, dragged from his chair and threatened.

During the altercation, the NDC executive, Hardi Pagazaa is heard saying “What have I done to you?”

The other attacker warned the presenter to stop talking about the NDC executive if he values his life.

“Stop mentioning his name if you don’t want to die,” he threatened.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday morning, the Radio presenter, Sadiq Abubakari Gariba confirmed that he had reported the matter to the Police.

Checks have revealed that an invitation was extended to the NDC executive who has duly reported himself to the Police.

The matter is now being handled by the security service.