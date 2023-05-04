N/R: Avoid mentioning my name if you don't want to die — NDC executives attack journalist on live radio show[VIDEO]

A journalist with Dagbon Radio, Sadiq Abubakari Gariba has been allegedly attacked by the former Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagazaa, during a live radio show in the Northern Region.

According to Accra-based JoyNews, the incident occurred while the panel was discussing issues about the Ghana National Fire Service in the region.

In a video stream of the incident, Mr Pagaza, a guy who accompanied the NDC member, was seen holding the broadcaster by the neck in an attempt to drag him out of the studio while warning, “Stop mentioning his name if you don’t want to die,” in their native language.

The altercation became more violent as the presenter fought off the assailant.

Prior to the attack, Modernghana found out that the radio show host had played an audio clip of the former NDC officer making comments about him on a sister station, but had decided not to respond.

Sadiq Abubakari Gariba decided to report the matter to the police, according to JoyNews.

Watch the scene below;

