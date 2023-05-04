ModernGhana logo
Gold Mafia: We responded to Akufo-Addo’s letter with clarifications – Al Jazeera ignores apology

Al Jazeera said it has responded to President Akufo-Addo's letter demanding a retraction and apology over allegations in the documentary titled 'Gold Mafia.'

According to Ghanaian journalist Johnie Hughes, who conducted an independent inquiry into the matter, the media house responded within the seven-day ultimatum given by the Presidency.

In a letter dated April 11, 2023, addressed to Al Jazeera, the Legal Counsel of the President, Mr. Kow Abaka Essuman, acting on the instructions of the President, informed Al Jazeera that the President had not been in private practice since the year 2000 and that he had no recollection of acting as a lawyer for Mr. Alistair Mathias or his company, Guldrest Resources.

The letter further demanded that Al Jazeera provide information on the period for which the President allegedly provided legal representation to Mr. Alistair Mathias or his company, Guldrest Resources.

In response to Johnnie Hughes, Al Jazeera is said to have responded to the President's letter.

The media house also stated that prior to the publication of Gold Mafia, it wrote to the President outlining the claims made by Alistair Mathias.

"The President's response appears near the end of the documentary," Al Jazeera noted in an email response to Johnnie Hughes.

Al Jazeera’s investigative unit responded on Wednesday, May 3, saying, “We have responded to the letter from the President of the Republic of Ghana, correcting some parts of its content and clarifying various points.

“Prior to the publication of Gold Mafia, we wrote to the president outlining the claims made by Alistair Mathias. The president's response appears near the end of the documentary.”

Johnie Hughes, on his show, Johnie's Bite on Thursday, May 4, asked the Presidency to disclose the response publicly if it claim to be transparent in the fight against galamsey.

He demanded on his show on Thursday, May 4, "If you are not hiding anything, then show us the response you got from Al Jazeera same way you publicized the letter you wrote to them."

In the documentary, which featured Alistair Mathias, a gold smuggler claimed to have partnered with the President in many of his gold dealings and also became his lawyer.

It was on the background of these allegations, the Presidency demanded that Al Jazeera withdraw the documentary immediately, retract and apologize to the President and the Government of Ghana for what it described as unprofessional and defamatory documentary.

Check below for Johnie Hughes’ email to Al Jazeera and the media house’s response;

