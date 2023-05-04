Central Region tops violent incidents chart from January to March 2023

04.05.2023 LISTEN

In the 1st quarter of 2023 monitoring of violent incidents in Ghana, the total number of violent incidents tracked by FOSDA amounted to eighty-two (82).

The Central Region recorded the most count of violent incidents in January-March 2023. It recorded 23 incidents representing 28% of total incidents. This is the second time in a row that the Central region has led in the violent count on regional basis. In November-December 2022, the Central Region led the chart with 16 incidents representing 38% of total incidents.

Following Central Regions is Ashanti Region with (15) incidents representing 18%. Western Region (8) incidents contributed 10%. Two regions i.e. Greater Accra and Eastern regions recorded 6 incidents each which represents 7% for each. Similarly, four regions i.e Bono, North East, Volta and Western North regions recorded 3 incidents each which represents 4% for each. Savannah region recorded 4 incidents contributing 5%. Also, Upper East, Oti and Bono East regions recorded 2 incidents each representing 2% for each. Northern and Ahafo regions also recorded 1 incident each representing 1%.

This background means that Central and Ashanti regions recorded double digit violent incidents in the 1st quarter of 2023.

There was no violent incident recorded in the Upper West Region. Also, for the first time since August 2022, Bono East region has recorded a violent incident.

The outcome of the monitoring shows that out of the 7 categories of violence being monitored only two categories recorded cases in this specific monitoring, i.e. physical violence with 51 cases representing 62% and gun related violence were 31 case representing 38%. The remaining categories did not record any incident. A total of 68 injuries and 58 deaths occurred during the period under review.

Between January-March 2023, FOSDA monitored and recorded a total of 82 violent incidents. Thirty-eight (38) of the incidents were recorded in January, 21 in February and 23 in March.

The above data in this report emanates from FOSDA’s monitoring exercise of 10 major media outlets in Ghana, covering both online and newspaper sources.

