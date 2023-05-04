51-year-old woman crushed to death as faulty truck runs into traders in Kejetia

A 51-year-old cabbage seller has died after a trailer truck carrying secondhand clothes rammed into pedestrians at Dr Mensah Market near Kejetia in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The truck which reportedly failed brake also crashed into a taxicab that was parked before running over the woman who was selling on the roadside.

Body of the deceased, who was identified as Akua Serwaa was mutilated by the truck.

Some eyewitnesses in an interview with this reporter said the accident occurred on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after a truck with registration number GT 7452- 11 lost control and run into traders hawking in the area.

It was gathered that the deceased was a resident of Antoa in the Kwabre East District who usually sells cabbage at Dr Mensah Market to earn a living.

The mutilated body of the deceased has been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's morgue.