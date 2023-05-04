Adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, there are still cases being recorded — Dr James Duah

04.05.2023 LISTEN

Dr. James Duah, the Deputy Executive Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), has warned Ghanaians not to let their guard down against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Duah, positive cases are still being recorded at the district level, despite the efforts made to control the spread of the virus.

“Coming from the field, we witnessed positive cases being recorded. Among them were severe cases in the Central Region,” Dr Duah said.

Dr. Duah, who made the call during an interview, emphasized the need for the health system to remain focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and not lose sight.

He urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing face masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distance.