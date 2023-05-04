ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.05.2023 Health

Adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, there are still cases being recorded — Dr James Duah

Adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, there are still cases being recorded — Dr James Duah
04.05.2023 LISTEN

Dr. James Duah, the Deputy Executive Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), has warned Ghanaians not to let their guard down against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Duah, positive cases are still being recorded at the district level, despite the efforts made to control the spread of the virus.

“Coming from the field, we witnessed positive cases being recorded. Among them were severe cases in the Central Region,” Dr Duah said.

Dr. Duah, who made the call during an interview, emphasized the need for the health system to remain focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and not lose sight.

He urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing face masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distance.

54202314146-13041q5dcw-covid-test-kit-728

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

AFP - ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN Ukraine's Zelensky visits ICC, calls for new court to try crime of aggression

2 hours ago

Adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, there are still cases being recorded — Dr James Duah Adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, there are still cases being recorded — Dr Jame...

2 hours ago

Sex with him is great — 22-year-old reveals affair with biological father Sex with him is great — 22-year-old reveals affair with biological father

2 hours ago

NR: NDC executive storms Dagbon Radio studio to attack presenter on-air N/R: NDC executive storms Dagbon Radio studio to attack presenter on-air

2 hours ago

NR: Avoid mentioning my name if you don't want to die — NDC executives attack journalist on live radio showVIDEO N/R: Avoid mentioning my name if you don't want to die — NDC executives attack j...

2 hours ago

Minority supported the approval of recent loans – Dormaa East MP Minority supported the approval of recent loans – Dormaa East MP

2 hours ago

Over 100 NPP MPs back Bawumia for flagbearer – Aliu Mahama Over 100 NPP MPs back Bawumia for flagbearer – Aliu Mahama

2 hours ago

Edward Mahama loses son Edward Mahama loses son

2 hours ago

Sentencing of Aisha Huang deferred Sentencing of Aisha Huang deferred

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appoints Yaw Twerefour CEO of Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency Akufo-Addo appoints Yaw Twerefour CEO of Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agenc...

Latest: Health
body-container-line