Traditional rulers to take part in decision making process towards national development — Chieftaincy Minister 

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has hinted of plans by the ministry to amend parts of the Chieftaincy Act, to allow for Chiefs and Queen mothers to participate in the country’s decision-making process.

According to him, traditional rulers played a pivotal role in the shaping of national discourses and cohesion, hence the need to include them in the formulation of policies and programs towards national development and cohesion.

Mr Asamoah Boateng gave the hint at the final funeral rights of the late Paramount Chief of Adele traditional Area, Nana Opoku Anto III, at Tutukpene in the Nkwanta South district of the Oti region.

The minister commended the chiefs and people for maintaining peace in the area over the years and pledged his ministry’s continuous collaboration with the chiefs and queens of the area to ensure development.

He said his outfit was aware of the processes begun by the late chief to get all his sub-chiefs gazetted before his demise and promised the ministry’s commitment in ensuring that the process continued.

GNA

