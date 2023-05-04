ModernGhana logo
Health Akufo-Addo appoints Yaw Twerefour CEO of Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Yaw Twerefour as the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency.

A medical doctor, Dr Twerefour’s appointment is in accordance with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 100(1) of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011(Act 829).

Dr Twerefour will oversee control, licensing and regulation of facilities connected with storage, transportation, and disposal of human remains.

He has over 10 years’ experience in the health sector.

Dr Twerefour served as the Medical Superintendent of Anyaa Polyclinic.

He was an external consultant to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

He has also worked as a COVID support and resident medical doctor at Ghana Cement (GHACEM) as well as other corporate institutions.

