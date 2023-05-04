ModernGhana logo
Residents who report illegal connections to get 6% of total debt – ECG

Residents who report illegal connections to get 6% of total debt – ECG
Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has instituted a reward package for citizens who report illegal connections in their communities.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, May 4, Mr Mahama said citizens will get 6 percent of the total debt of the illegal connection they report.

“Citizens who report illegal connection will get 6 percent of the amount,” Mr Mahama said, adding that “let’s all use this as a means to help ECG. ECG is not for one person, it is for all of us.”

Mr Mahama also revealed that ECG has been able to recoup over GH¢3.1 billion from its defaulting customers within the last few weeks.

The company in its one-month-long revenue mobilization was hoping to recover GH¢5.7 billion from individuals and firms who have failed to pay for power used.

The exercise forced both government and private institutions to cough up some funds to settle outstanding debt to avoid disconnection.

Some institutions were not disconnected from the national grid following the show of commitment to settle their debts.

—Citi Newsroom

