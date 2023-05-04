ModernGhana logo
How can you feed prisoners with GHS1.80p but feed students with 90p; it's ridiculous – Otiko Djaba fires gov't

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Gender Minister, Otiko Afisah Djaba has fired government over the poor treatment of School feeding caterers in the country.

In recent months, caterers have complained bitterly over the nonpayment of money owed them by the government for work done.

The aggrieved caterers declared a nationwide strike in April following the government's failure to pay them their arrears and increase the amount per child.

Speaking on the matter, Otiko Afisah Djaba says it is ridiculous how government is paying GHS0.97p per head under the school feeding programme but paying GHS1.80p per head for prisoners.

She insists that the treatment of caterers under the school feeding programme is unacceptable, to say the least.

“Let’s treat women well, let’s stop abusing the school feeding caterers. How can you feed prisoners with GHS1.80p and say that future leaders, future leaders, and then you are giving them GHS0.97p? Why?

“It is ridiculous, it is unacceptable in this day and age. Let’s call a spade a spade and do the right thing by mother Ghana,” Otiko Afisah Djaba said in an interview with GTV on Wednesday, May 3.

The former Gender Minister wants government and the entire country to treat women well, adding that it is the only way Ghana can develop.

“We must fight to bring up our sons and daughters to appreciate the value of the woman. We must ensure that those who are alive today, we do the right thing by Mother Ghana by doing the right thing by women. If you don’t do the right thing by women you will never develop.

“The time has come for Ghana to also develop,” Otiko Afisah Djaba added.

