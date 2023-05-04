ModernGhana logo
‘My national cathedral exposé is in seven series, watch out for part two on Thursday ’ — Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that his recent exposé on the National Cathedral project will come in series of seven with six more to go.

Ablakwa, who has been alleging corruption and lack of transparency in the project, claims to have uncovered "sickening rot" during his trip to the United States of America.

He just returned from a nine-day tour in US in search of further information about the project.

Monitored by ModernGhana News, the MP told Bernard Avle on the Point of View on Citi TV last night, “I went to seven States, but I will reveal just two for now. It is a series. I am not done yet. What I have released is just part one of what I believe will be about seven series. There will be seven series, so I have six more to go. Part two will be out on Thursday.”

He also claimed that the National Cathedral of Ghana and Museum Foundation, Inc. differs from what has been incorporated in Ghana in 2019.

“The name National Cathedral of Ghana and Museum Foundation, Inc. is unmistakably different from what was incorporated in Ghana some two years prior, specifically on the 18th of July 2019, as the National Cathedral of Ghana,” he said.

He assed, “The government has shown the same lack of transparency, underhand dealings and the disregard for laws to the United States of America. The Board of Trustees is very angry, and I expect some resignations. You will be surprised at the number of times they even called for further clarity.”

As part two of his exposé is set to be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023 the National Cathedral Secretariat has denied the allegations made by Ablakwa, insisting that there is no wrongdoing in the project.

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana noted in a statement, “As we have insisted, the National Cathedral Project has been implemented with integrity, and with no criminality. As with the recklessly populist and reputationally-damaging accusations of the McCarthy era in the USA, the misinformation and distortions on the National Cathedral project will –ultimately-unravel!”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

