04.05.2023 Headlines

We pray God appeases the anguish of your bereavement – PNC consoles Edward Mahama after losing son

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
PNC Leader, Dr. Edward Nasigre MahamaPNC Leader, Dr. Edward Nasigre Mahama
04.05.2023 LISTEN

The longest-serving leader of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Nasigre Mahama has lost his son, Ishmael Mahama.

In a statement from the party, it has prayed for God to appease the anguish of the veteran politician.

The party leadership prays that its leader will have the strength to deal with the loss of his son.

“We feel how weak and fruitless our words would be in our attempt to beguile you and your family from the grief of your son but we cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation in the Bible that, nothing happens in this world without the knowledge of God and he has a reason for everything.

“We pray the God of Abraham would appease the anguish of your bereavement and leave you only with the cherish memories of your son,” a PNC statement said on Wednesday, May 3.

The statement signed by General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla continued, “Once again, kindly accept our deepest condolences, Your Excellency.”

Information gathered indicates that Dr. Mahama’s son, a naval officer, passed on Tuesday, May 2.

