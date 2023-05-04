Regardless of the state Akufo-Addo will leave the economy, NDC will use ‘skills’ to fix it – Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has assured Ghanaians that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will only need two years to fix the broken economy of the country.

According to him, regardless of how bad the economy will be when President Akufo-Addo finishes his second term, the NDC will use the skills of the people it has to turn things around.

“They said they have the men, where are the men? The economy is in bad shape. Our debt is hovering around GHS600 billion. When we [NDC] come we will prove to the NPP that we have the skills. We have done it before in 2009 when we took over the economy. We achieved single-digit inflation for 31 months.

“We will do it again. NDC we have the people but we don’t talk too much. We will turn the economy around within two years when we come to power,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said.

The former governor of the Bank of Ghana was addressing delegates of the NDC from Suhum and Ayensuano constituencies when he made these comments.

Dr. Duffuor continued, “We have done it before during the late Atta Mills era we inherited a terrible economy but by the grace of God and the fact that NDC had competent people, the Economy was turned around. So be patient. Regardless of the state in which Akufo-Addo will leave the economy, we will turn it around. They have borrowed all over the world.

“They know how to secure loans but they don’t know how to pay. Now they are begging. This is a shame. They are going round begging.”

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is currently campaigning to convince delegates to vote for him in the upcoming primaries of the NDC scheduled to be held on May 13.

He aims to beat John Dramani Mahama to have the opportunity to lead the largest opposition party into the 2024 general elections.